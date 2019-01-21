After a two-month absence, the LSU basketball team is back in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
LSU, which has won seven games in a row and nine of its past 10, came in at No. 25 on Monday after winning this week at then-No. 18 Ole Miss (83-69) and at home against South Carolina (89-67).
In the AP’s poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters, Will Wade’s team tallied 154 points to come in behind No. 24 Iowa State (156).
The two victories last week left LSU (14-3, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) as one of only two unbeatens in league play.
The other is Tennessee, which rose to the top spot in the nation with victories this week over Arkansas and Alabama while Duke, which was No. 1 a week ago, split two games — falling to Syracuse and beating then-No. 4 Virginia.
LSU was ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll and the Tigers were 22nd and 19th, respectively, in the first two regular-season polls before losing two of three games at the AdvoCare Invitational.
LSU will go after an 18th consecutive homecourt victory at 6 p.m. Wednesday when Georgia comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.