NO. 8 ARKANSAS at NO. 2 GEORGIA
11 a.m. • ESPN
Lots of folks have to be wondering why this one isn't in CBS' 2:30 p.m. slot. It's a good question, but the network had to make its pick before the surprising Razorbacks vaulted into the top 10 with a solid win over Texas A&M. More national exposure will come if they toppled Georgia.
NO. 7 CINCINNATI at NO. 9 NOTRE DAME
1:30 p.m. • NBC
This game is one the American Athletic Conference and Group of Five hopes goes their way. With Cincinnati up to seventh in the AP poll, beating Notre Dame in the shadows of the Golden Dome could open some eyes and perhaps lead to an expanded College Football Playoff field.
NO. 12 OLE MISS at NO. 1 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Like his old colleague and close friend Ed Orgeron, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been on a mission to beat old boss Nick Saban and topple the Crimson Tide. Doing it to the reigning national champions, who remain No. 1 in the polls, on their home turf would make it that much sweeter.
NO. 21 BAYLOR at NO. 19 OKLAHOMA STATE
6 p.m. • ESPN2
When the season started, no one would have believed this one would be a matchup of ranked teams and both would be 4-0. Baylor has improved dramatically this season, but Dave Aranda's defense will be put to the test against an Oklahoma State offense that hasn't really hit its stride yet.
NO. 22 AUBURN at LSU
8 p.m. • ESPN
A series that's been filled with twists and turns over the years gets another one this time. Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley ensured that this game would be different when he engineered a 98-yard game-winning drive vs. Georgia State last week. But it's still LSU-Auburn, so buckle up.
