LSU lost Monday in the NCAA tournament but gained an important 2023 commitment Friday when four-star recruit Janae Kent pledged with the Tigers, according to multiple national sources.
Kent, a 6-feet-1 wing player from suburban Chicago’s Oak Forest High School, got the four-star rating and a 91 scout grade from ESPN HoopGurlz. She has won back-to-back Player of the Year honors in South Suburban Conference and has scored more than 1,000 career points through her junior season. She was a Class 3A AP All-State selection.
Kent also has offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State and Alabama among numerous others. LSU’s previous staff offered her in February of 2021 and coach Kim Mulkey’s staff reaffirmed the offer in January.
Kent is a product of strong basketball bloodlines. Both of her parents played college basketball as did two uncles. Her father, Jason, played at Ohio University in the early 1990s and has coached on the college level. Her mother, Anna, was a 6-2 guard for West Virginia and helped the Mountaineers to the Sweet 16.
Kent’s brother, Jayson, is a sophomore and a starter for the Bradley Braves.