LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason was named Thursday to the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award midseason watch list.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 10-man watch list Thursday and Eason was one of just two players from Southeastern Conference schools on it.
The other SEC player on the list is Auburn freshman Jabari Smith.
The list of 10 players was pared from the original 20 names on the preseason watch list that was announced in November. Athletes can play their way on or off the list during the course of the collegiate season.
The list will be trimmed to five finalists later this month and submitted to Malone and the Hall of Fame selection committee, who will then choose the winner.