LSU hosts its pro day on Friday morning, and 12 pro-bound Tigers will work out in front of a crowd of scouts and reporters inside the university's indoor practice facility.

For players who weren't invited to the NFL combine earlier this month, it's one of the only chances to work out in front of scouts ahead of the NFL draft on April 25-27.

Here's a quick schedule of the events:

- 8:30 a.m.: Player measurements

- 9:30 a.m.: Weight room testing (Vertical jump; Broad jump; Bench press)

- 10:15 a.m.: On-field testing (40-yard dash; Pro agility drill; 3-cone drill; 60-yard shuttle)

11:15 a.m.: Individual position workouts

Below is a list and summary of the 12 LSU football players participating in the pro day, and it includes updated draft projections from Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout.

Ed Alexander

Pos.: NT

Ht.: 6-3

Wt.: 331

College summary: Although Alexander made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016, the St. Thomas Aquinas graduate didn't become a consistent starter until he took over for injured starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (torn biceps) in Week 7 of the 2018 season. Alexander started in the final six games of the regular season for LSU, recording 28 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack before declaring early for the NFL draft before the Fiesta Bowl against Central Florida. Alexander sat out for the bowl game, and the LSU pro day will be his first professional evaluation of the offseason.

Draft projection: Undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Terrence Alexander

Pos.: CB

Ht.: 6-0

Wt.: 182

College summary: Lack of cornerback depth at LSU helped bring Alexander, a graduate transfer from Stanford, back to Louisiana. Questions surrounded whether or not starting cornerback Kristian Fulton's suspension for using another person's urine during a drug test would be lifted by the NCAA in time for the 2018 season. Fulton was reinstated, and Alexander started the first two games of the season at nickel safety until Kary Vincent eventually took over that starting position. The Stanford graduate, who turned down a $110,000-per-year cyber security job to keep pursuing football, ended up finding a place within the defense once injuries started to pile up in the secondary toward the end of the season. When Fulton suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arkansas, Alexander started at corner in the final three games of the season. Alexander recorded 23 tackles and three passes defended at LSU, adding to his totals at Stanford, where he recorded 57 career tackles and an interception. LSU's pro day will be Alexander's first professional evaluation this offseason.

Draft projection: Undrafted free agent (Serritella)

John Battle

Pos.: S

Ht.: 6-0

Wt.: 201

College summary: Battle was a two-year starter at LSU. He started in 10 games during the 2018 season—missing the last three games of the regular season with an apparent ankle injury—recording 39 total tackles and three interceptions. At free safety, the Florida native anchored a secondary that was tied 11th nationally with 17 forced interceptions in 2018. The LSU pro day will be Battle's third professional evaluation this offseason. He was invited to play in the NFLPA all-star game and the NFL combine. Battle didn't quite separate himself physically from other safety prospects at the combine, where Battle's 4.67-second time in the 40-yard dash ranked 18th out 22 safeties who ran at the combine. Battle's 29½-inch vertical jump ranked last out of 24 safeties who jumped. Battle said his strength is understanding of the game, something he tooled under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. "It's hard to quantify that," Battle's personal trainer Bill Welle told The Advocate. "Understanding what can happen defensively, offensively. John does a good job of absorbing that."

Draft projection: Seventh-round, undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Garrett Brumfield

Pos.: G

Ht.: 6-4

Wt.: 303

College summary: LSU's eccentric leader on the offensive line, Brumfield started in nine games for the Tigers at left guard, missing four games in the middle of the season due to a knee injury. The U-High graduate was a two-year starter for his hometown program, and he was named second team All-SEC in 2017. LSU ranked 59th nationally in rush offense in 2018 (173.62 yards per game), and the line struggled in pass protection, ranking 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed. This will be Brumfield's first professional evaluation of the offseason.

Draft projection: Seventh-round, undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Nick Brossette

Pos.: RB

Ht.: 6-0

Wt.: 221

College summary: After being buried in the depth chart behind Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, Brossette had a breakout senior season in 2018, when he led the Tigers in rushing with 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Baton Rouge native suffered an ACL injury early in his LSU career, after he set the Louisiana state high school record with 163 career touchdowns at University High. This will be Brossette's third professional evaluation. He showcased his pass-catching skills in the East-West Shrine Game in January, and he was invited to the NFL combine. Brossette's 4.72-second time in the 40-yard dash ranked 23rd out of the 25 running backs who ran at the combine.

Draft projection: Brossette's 4.72-second 40 was "a death sentence", Serritella said, who added that Brossette "needs to run below 4.70 if he wants to get drafted."

David Ducre

Pos.: FB/TE

Ht.: 6-1

Wt.: 242

College summary: The Lakeshore High graduate was the No. 1 fullback in the nation coming out of Mandeville, according to 247Sports, and he played in 34 games at LSU, seeing action as a fullback, tight end and a consistent member on special teams. Ducre was the backup fullback in 2018, he recorded two career catches: one for four yards against Texas Tech in the 2015 Texas Bowl; and another for a loss of two yards against Troy in 2017.

Draft projection: Undrafted free agent (Serritella).

Foster Moreau

Pos.: TE

Ht.: 6-6

Wt.: 256

College summary: Perhaps one of the head-turning players at the NFL combine, Moreau likely jumped ahead a few spots on draft boards when he ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That time was fifth among all tight ends. His 36½-inch vertical jump was tied for third among tight ends, tying San Diego State's Kahale Warring. Paired with being named one of a few outstanding players at the Senior Bowl, there doesn't seem like there's much more that Moreau has to prove. The Jesuit High grad showcased his pass-catching abilities at the Senior Bowl — something he didn't do a lot of while at LSU. His 22 catches, 272 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 fall short of the numbers by tight ends atop multiple media draft boards. Moreau's pro day will likely be about showing pro scouts he can be consistent, that the past few months haven't been a fluke. The permanent team captain wore the coveted No. 18 jersey last season, and he started in every game of both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Draft projection: Fourth, fifth-round selection (Serritella)

Ed Paris

Pos.: S

Ht.: 6-0

Wt.: 208

College summary: LSU's pro day will be the first professional evaluation for Paris this offseason. The four-star defensive back from Arlington, Texas, was formerly the No. 3-ranked safety in the nation, per 247Sports. Paris played in 52 games at LSU, although he never started, and he returned for a fifth year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2017. Last season, Paris played in 12 games and recorded four total tackles and an interception against Louisiana Tech.

Draft projection: Undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Cole Tracy

Pos.: K

Ht.: 5-10

Wt.: 184

College summary: Tracy is the NCAA's all-time leader with 97 career field goals across any division, and he set seven LSU school records after transferring as a graduate from Division II Assumption College. He was named one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top placekicker, and he kicked the game-winning field goal to beat then-No. 7 Auburn on Sept. 15. Tracy is seeking to become the first LSU placekicker to ever be selected in the NFL draft, and he was invited to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. Tracy bounced back from a bad day at the Senior Bowl, when he missed several kicks in blustery conditions on the first day of practice, then finished the weekend by going 2-for-2 from 33 and 43 yards in the all-star game. Tracy did not workout in front of the media at the combine, although he was evaluated by coaches and scouts.

Draft projection: Seventh-round, undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Jacory Washington

Pos.: TE

Ht.: 6-5

Wt.: 245

College summary: Washington was one of the few tight ends left on the 2018 roster, when tight ends Jamal Pettigrew (ACL) and Thaddeus Moss (foot) were both lost for the season to injuries. Washington backed up Moreau, and he earned his first career start when the offense used a double-tight end set to begin the game against Mississippi State in Week 8. Washington was the nation's No. 4 tight end prospect coming out of Westlake High, according to 247Sports, and he recorded one career catch: a six-yard reception in 2017 against Troy.

Draft projection: Undrafted free agent (Serritella)

Devin White

Pos.: ILB

Ht.: 6-0

Wt.: 237

College summary: White climbed to a top 5 NFL draft selection across several media projections when he recorded a stunning 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine — the fastest time among all linebackers at the event. One of the greatest linebackers in LSU history, White was a two-time All-American who became the first Tigers player to win the Dick Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and he was the first player in Southeastern Conference history to be the league's defensive player of the week four times in one season. White declared early for the NFL draft and helped lead LSU to a 40-32 victory over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, recording eight total tackles and a forced fumble.

Draft projection: First round, No. 5 overall pick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)

Greedy Williams

Pos.: CB

Ht.: 6-2

Wt.: 185

College summary: Williams tied for the ninth-fastest time in the entire NFL combine, when he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. Named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back, Williams recorded two interceptions in 2018 and was named second-team AP All-America. The Shreveport native led the SEC with six interceptions in 2017, becoming the first LSU player to do so since Craig Steltz in 2007. Williams declared early for the NFL draft and did not play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Draft projection: First round, No. 15 overall pick, Washington Redskins (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)