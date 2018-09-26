LSU has a new star-studded fan base after its band performed the theme song to The Office last weekend.

In the days following the Golden Band from Tiger Land's "Binge Watch Show" performance, a number of cast members from The Office gave it their stamp of approval. Michael Scott and Jim Halpert — or at least their actors Steve Carell and John Krasinski — both retweeted the now viral production, adding that it was "awesome."

Watch: Golden Band from Tiger Land brings best tunes of TV to Tiger Stadium The Golden Band from Tiger Land had a surprise in store for Tigers fans at Saturday night's halftime show.

For another of the show's leading characters, the performance was a little closer to home. Angela Kinsey, who played the accounting director by the same first name, whipped out her "geaux tigers." She was quick to explain to puzzled fans that she was born in Lafayette and still has family there so she's no stranger to the "geaux."

Some The Office love from Louisiana! Geaux Tigers! ❤️@lsu https://t.co/J10KCYt7uY — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) September 23, 2018

While Kinsey aptly flexed her knowledge of Louisiana lingo, one of her counterparts from the show didn't even know which school's band performed the song. Brian Baumgartner, who played the bumbling accountant Kevin Malone, shared a clip of the performance on social media, asking "What school is this? Cause I think I need to go visit."

Tiger fans were quick to show him their southern hospitality, offering him game tickets and Cajun cuisine. A few even asked Baumgartner to cook Kevin's famous chili, a reference to a now iconic scene where Kevin accidentally dumps a massive pot of chili across the office floor.

There's been no comment yet from assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson. But maybe Dwight is an Alabama fan?

