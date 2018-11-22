As LSU’s banged-up and patched-up secondary limped to the end of the regular season — minus two starters and two key backups — injuries to the defensive line have been almost as troublesome for the Tigers.

Mixing and matching has been the norm for D-line coach Dennis Johnson and head coach Ed Orgeron, Johnson’s eager helper on the practice field and in the meeting room, for nearly the entire season.

It started in the preseason when projected starting nose tackle Ed Alexander spent much of August recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the spring. As a result, he played only sparingly during the first month of the season.

Now, defensive end Breiden Fehoko, who slid inside to fill in for Alexander and moved back outside when Alexander returned to form, is out for the season after missing three of the past four games.

Fehoko, one of LSU’s more emotional and vocal leaders on that side of the ball, will miss Saturday night’s season finale at Texas A&M as well as the Tigers’ bowl game after having biceps surgery earlier this week.

Save for a shaky performance against Alabama, the injuries did little to derail defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s group — much like the secondary has carried on almost seamlessly in the absence of several key players.

Depth, although not as much as the Tigers have in the defensive backfield, is the reason.

Glen Logan stepped in and played well at left end when Fehoko readily moved inside to replace Alexander and is back at that spot.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda named Broyles Award semifinalist LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant …

Alexander has been able to hold up through the second half of the season and right end Rashard Lawrence, who played through an ankle injury for much of 2017, has been a fixture in starting all 11 games.

Alexander, a 6-foot-3, 331-pound junior from Hammond, has drawn praise from Orgeron — most notably after his first start of the season, which came in a 36-16 rout of No. 2 Georgia and its Southeastern Conference-leading running game.

“Ed did a tremendous job on the center,” Orgeron said of Georgia’s Lamont Gaillard, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick. “I thought (Gaillard) was one of the best players. Ed had a tremendous game against him.”

Alexander was credited with four tackles and helped hold Georgia to 113 rushing yards and a 3.8 average on 30 attempts, while Jake Fromm hit on just 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions.

At the time, Orgeron noted Alexander was still experiencing problems with his lower extremities, which made him very sore after most games and required him to miss practice sessions early in the work week.

But with the loss of Fehoko, more help has arrived in the second half of the season with the emergence of backup nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, a redshirt freshman, and sophomore defensive end Neil Farrell.

Farrell has seen increased playing time since Fehoko's injury and has produced with 20 total tackles — including 1½ sacks and 3½ tackles for loss.

+3 LSU secondary gets healthy in time to be a substantial advantage against Texas A&M The LSU Tigers will return three players from injury in the secondary, Ed Orgeron said Monday, bolstering a position group in which the team a…

Shelvin, ranked as Louisiana’s top prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, never made it on the field that year because he didn’t qualify academically. He wasn’t ready to contribute early this season — at least partly because of his weight.

The 6-3 Shelvin is listed on LSU’s current roster at 362 pounds, but Orgeron said Shelvin, who reported to campus at 385, recently got his weight down to a “slim” 347. He’s played in the past two games after seeing limited time in two of the first nine contests.

Even though it was in a 42-10 thrashing of Rice, Shelvin had his best showing with four tackles and his first career sack.

“Tyler Shelvin has come along. … He’s making some improvement,” Orgeron said Monday. “He’s becoming a nose tackle that we all thought he could be.

“I'm proud of Tyler, he played really good,” he added. “I thought he showed signs of why we recruited him. Tyler’s matured … he hit a little bump in the road about the middle of the season. We had a discussion; he’s changed his attitude, he’s working hard.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow said he doesn’t notice defensive linemen in practice that much because he’s busy surveying the linebackers and secondary while calling out signals, but has spotted Shelvin on occasion.

“He’s really been showing up in oractice,” Burrow said. “He’s kind of made his presence known the past couple of weeks, starting with the bye week.”

Also showing flashes in that Rice game were a trio of freshmen defensive tackles: Dominic Livingston, Davin Cotton and Nelson Jenkins.

Cotton had two tackles and Jenkins one. All three are candidates to be redshirted because they’ve played in fewer than four games this season.

“The young guys were fired up to get in there to play,” Orgeron said. “It was fun to see their eyes before they went in. There was some big eyes going on that field. But they played well.”

Center Lloyd Cushenberry, who goes against those players in practice every day, said he can see a difference in their play — especially in Alexander, who has 25 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries this season.

“Ed, we’ve been going at it since we got here,” Cushenberry said. “I knew once he got a chance he would take off. He’s a great player, strong, a solid guy.”

“But Tyler, all those young guys, they’re stepping up. Cotton plays hard every down, so I feel that group is going to be special for years.”