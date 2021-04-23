ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The No. 23-ranked LSU men's golf team earned the No. 4 seed at the SEC Championship after 54 holes of stroke play Friday at the Sea Island Golf Club. The Tigers ended stroke play with a 10-over 850, which had them in a three-way tie for second.
Going off tiebreakers, LSU received the No. 4 seed.
LSU will play No. 22 and fifth-seeded Arkansas at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals off the 10th tee. To advance, LSU will need to secure at least three match wins against Arkansas. The winner of the LSU-Arkansas match will play the winner of the No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Texas A&M quarterfinal at noon from the first tee.