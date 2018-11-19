LSU inside linebacker Devin White has been named one of five finalists for The Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's best linebacker, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
The Butkus Award winner will be announced Dec. 6. Named after legendary linebacker Dick Butkus, the award has been given out annually since 1985, and no LSU linebacker has yet won.
White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior, leads the Tigers with 98 total tackles, has been named both Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Lott IMPACT Trophy National Player of the Week this season.
The Cotton Valley native was named second team All-America in 2017, when he led the SEC with 133 tackles and set a conference record by being named the SEC's defensive player of the week four times.
Here is the full list of Butkus Award finalists:
- Devin White, LSU
- Josh Allen, Kentucky
- Devin Bush, Michigan
- Tre Lamar, Clemson
- Dylan Moses, Alabama