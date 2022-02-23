LSU football coach Brian Kelly will introduce his defensive staff and special teams coordinator during a press conference at noon on Wednesday in Baton Rouge.
It marks the first of two days when Kelly will speak with the media about his new staff. The former Notre Dame coach will introduce his offensive staff at noon on Thursday.
Members of The Advocate staff, Wilson Alexander and Scott Rabalais, will be on hand to provide input from Kelly's press conference.
Among the coaches who will be introduced on Wednesday are defensive coordinator Matt House, special teams coordinator Brian Polian, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jamar Cain.