Will Wade was the coach of LSU men's basketball before its last NCAA Tournament run, but he wasn't on the sidelines as they ran to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
Former assistant Tony Benford led that team with Wade suspended throughout the postseason. But the Tigers coach officially earned his first tournament victory as LSU's coach, 76-61, as his team overcame cold shooting to pull away from 9-seeded St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Check out Wade's full post-game comments below.
Can't see the video? Click here.
