LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's $2.5 million per year contract makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, a report released Wednesday by USA Today listed.
The contract, which began in January and expires in March 2022, was created in large part to retain Aranda and keep one of the nation's top defensive minds from leaving LSU.
On New Year’s Day it appeared Ed Orgeron was going to need a new defensive coordinator.
LSU pays its assistant coaching staff a total of $6.42 million, which ranks fifth in the nation and second in the Southeastern Conference.
The highest-paid assistant staff in the nation is Ohio State, with a total salary of $7,383,938, and Texas A&M leads the SEC with a total assistant staff salary of $6,789,640
Aranda's $2.5 million-per-year salary is higher than the total staff salary of the entire Central Florida coaching staff ($2,345,018).
No. 11 LSU (9-3) plays No. 8 UCF (12-0) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
Here is the full list of LSU assistant coaches, and where their salaries rank nationally:
Dave Aranda
Rank: No. 1
Total pay per year: $2.5 million
Position: Defensive coordinator
Steve Ensminger
Rank: No. 42
Total pay per year: $800,000
Position: Offensive coordinator
Tommie Robinson
Rank: No. 85
Total pay per year: $600,000
Position: Assistant head coach/Running backs coach/Recruiting coordinator
James Cregg
Rank: No. 150
Total pay per year: $485,000
Position: Offensive line coach
Jerry Sullivan
Rank: No. 164
Total pay per year: $460,000
Position: Passing game coordinator
Corey Raymond
Rank: No. 205
Total pay per year: $410,000
Position: Defensive backs coach
Greg McMahon
Rank: No. 245
Total pay per year: $385,000
Position: Special teams coordinator
Bill Busch
Rank: No. 247
Total pay per year: $385,000
Position: Defensive safeties coach
Mickey Joseph
Rank: No. 489
Total pay per year: $210,000
Position: Wide receivers coach
Dennis Johnson
Rank: No. 529
Total pay per year: $210,000
Position: Defensive line coach