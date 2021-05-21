BR.alabamalsu.051721 TS 690.jpg
LSU's Ma'Khail Hilliard pitches in the Tigers' 13-5 blowout win in the team's series finale against Alabama, Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge. He got the win in the Tigers' victory Sunday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU baseball took care of business to clinch a berth in the upcoming SEC tournament, but they'll close out the regular season with a rubber match against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

  • WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE: Olsen Field in College Station, Texas
  • TV: None
  • ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
  • RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

MORE INFO

  • RANKINGS: LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
  • LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-0, 4.34 ERA, 37.1 IP, 9 BB, 40 SO); TA&M — TBA
  • WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can Ma'Khail Hilliard keep it up? The senior right-hander has been a revelation since becoming LSU's third starter, allowing five earned runs over 17⅓ innings in three weekend starts. Paul Mainieri considered saving him for the Southeastern Conference tournament next Tuesday, but after losing the first game of this series, LSU needs Hilliard to maintain his productivity as the Tigers try to secure a postseason berth. It can't afford for Hilliard to suddenly lose his form.

