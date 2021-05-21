LSU baseball took care of business to clinch a berth in the upcoming SEC tournament, but they'll close out the regular season with a rubber match against Texas A&M on Saturday.

THE GAME

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Olsen Field in College Station, Texas

Olsen Field in College Station, Texas TV: None

None ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

SECN+ and Watch ESPN RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

MORE INFO

RANKINGS: LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-0, 4.34 ERA, 37.1 IP, 9 BB, 40 SO); TA&M — TBA

LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-0, 4.34 ERA, 37.1 IP, 9 BB, 40 SO); TA&M — TBA WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can Ma'Khail Hilliard keep it up? The senior right-hander has been a revelation since becoming LSU's third starter, allowing five earned runs over 17⅓ innings in three weekend starts. Paul Mainieri considered saving him for the Southeastern Conference tournament next Tuesday, but after losing the first game of this series, LSU needs Hilliard to maintain his productivity as the Tigers try to secure a postseason berth. It can't afford for Hilliard to suddenly lose his form.

+2 LSU loses to Texas A&M as multiple injuries cast shadow over series opener In the midst of LSU's 2-1 loss Thursday night, two starters left with injuries that could keep them out the rest of the series.