LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has joined elite company in Tigers football history.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore has been unanimously named first team All-America by the five major voting organizations: the Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, AFCA and Sporting News.

Delpit became the ninth LSU football player in history to be named unanimous All-America on Wednesday morning, the university announced, when he was named to the first team in the AFCA Coaches' All-America team.

With the honor, Delpit joins some of the greatest players in LSU football history.

Here are the other eight unanimous All-Americans:

- 2011 Morris Claiborne; Cornerback and 2011 Thorpe Award winner

- 2010 Patrick Peterson; Cornerback and winner of the 2010 Bednarik Award and Thorpe Award

- 2007 Glen Dorsey; Defensive tackle and winner of the 2007 Nagurski Award, Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy and Lott Award

- 1987 Nacho Albergamo; Center

- 1962 Jerry Stovall; Halfback, 1962 Heisman Trophy Runner-Up whose No. 21 Jersey is retired in Tiger Stadium

- 1961 Roy "Moonie" Winston; Offensive guard and defensive tackle

- 1958 Billy Cannon; Running back and winner of the 1959 Heisman Trophy whose No. 20 Jersey is retired in Tiger Stadium

- 1936 Gaynell Tinsley; End who also coached LSU from 1948 to 1954, accumulating a 35-34-6 overall record

Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation's top defensive player, leads the team with five interceptions, which are tied for seventh nationally, and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with five.