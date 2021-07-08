LSU baseball added its third transfer since Jay Johnson became the head coach as right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman announced this week he will transfer from San Francisco.

"Excited to announce that after entering the transfer portal this summer," Reyzelman wrote on social media, "I will be continuing my academic and athletic career pitching for Louisiana State University."

Reyzelman (pronounced Raise-el-mun) spent the last two seasons at San Francisco. This past year, about 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery, the sophomore recorded a 6.17 ERA over 35 innings.

Shaky command raised Reyzelman's stats. Though opponents batted .234 against him, Reyzelman issued 40 free passes — 30 walks and 10 hit by pitches.

With experience as a starter and reliever, LSU could use Reyzelman in a variety of ways. His fastball sat between 94 and 97 mph as he struck out six batters during a recent appearance in the Cape Cod League.

Reyzelman became the third player to transfer to LSU over the past week. He joined All-American infielder Jacob Berry and catcher Tyler McManus, two players who may immediately slide into the starting lineup.