Burrow's day ended after one drive in the fourth quarter as he gave way to backup Myles Brennan. The senior finished the game 25 of 32 with 327 yards and no interceptions, to go with his four TDs.
Burrow has five more regular season games to build on his totals, which he reached so quickly on the back of several other record-setting performances.
Burrow tied LSU's record for passing touchdowns in a game with five in the Tigers' season-opener against Georgia Southern, matching the mark set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.
He hit that mark against when facing Utah State four games later, but it was only good for No. 2 that time. He set a new record a week earlier with six touchdown passes in a blowout win over Vanderbilt the week earlier.
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) carries the ball into the end zone for the score in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates after LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) intercepted a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry (1) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State safety Jaquarius Landrews (11) takes down LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) by his face mask in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) takes down Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) breaks up the pass intended for Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) defends against Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) on the carry in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) recovers a fumble by Mississippi State running back Nck Gibson in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped on the carry by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) runs the ball into the end zone for the touchdown in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) tackles Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) hurdles LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) on the carry in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) is pulled down by Mississippi State safety Brian Cole II (32) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
From left, LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson, LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward and LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry on the field for pregame warmups before kickoff as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.