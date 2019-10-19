Joe Burrow didn't need 13 or 14 games to supplant two huge names in LSU's record books. He didn't even need half of that.

In just seven games, the Tigers' senior quarterback broke the school's single-season touchdown record with 29, surpassing the 28 scores thrown by Matt Mauck in 2003 and matched by JaMarcus Russell in 2006.

Burrow tied the record with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon on the Tigers' second drive after halftime.

On the next drive, he took ownership of that mark for good with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson.

Joe Burrow on setting the touchdown record: “It just shows the amount of work we put it in the off-season. Game seven and were breaking the touchdown record.” #LSU — James Moran (@SmartestMoran) October 19, 2019

Burrow showered praise on the offense as he discussed his record.

"It just shows the amount of work we put in," he said.

It's just the latest accolade in Burrow's second year in Baton Rouge after he transferred from Ohio State, and comes amid an offensive boom and the team's ascension to No. 2 in the country.

Burrow approached the record with a 60-yard TD to wide receiver Racey McMath in the second quarter. No. 27 came on an 8-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase before halftime.

And here's Joe Burrow with the 8-yard strike to Ja'Marr Chase for TD No. 27 this season (it's the 9th for Chase).



One more to tie JaMarcus Russell and Matt Mauck at the top with 28. pic.twitter.com/fBy7nJnfSb — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 19, 2019

ANNNNND the record-setter. No. 29 from Joe Burrow is an 18-yard DIME to Justin Jefferson. That didn't take long.



Burrow now has four or more TD passes in five of LSU's seven games. pic.twitter.com/8RHqaYjrYX — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 19, 2019

LSU coach Ed Orgeron complimented his quarterback's new record after the game.

"We're just getting started, though," he said.

Burrow's day ended after one drive in the fourth quarter as he gave way to backup Myles Brennan. The senior finished the game 25 of 32 with 327 yards and no interceptions, to go with his four TDs.

Burrow has five more regular season games to build on his totals, which he reached so quickly on the back of several other record-setting performances.

Burrow tied LSU's record for passing touchdowns in a game with five in the Tigers' season-opener against Georgia Southern, matching the mark set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

He hit that mark against when facing Utah State four games later, but it was only good for No. 2 that time. He set a new record a week earlier with six touchdown passes in a blowout win over Vanderbilt the week earlier.

Burrow is also deep in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy and has been named the SEC Player of the Month four times this season, which is also an LSU record.

Only two other quarterbacks in program history have won the weekly award three times in a season, according to the school: Tommy Hudson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006.

Burrow's touchdown connections to both Jefferson (15 touchdowns) and Chase (12) each rank in the top eight in program history.

LSU SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TDs

29 — Joe Burrow (2019)

28 — JaMarcus Russell (2006)

28 — Matt Mauck (2003)

22 — Tommy Hodson (1989)

22 — Zach Mettenberger (2015)

21 — Matt Flynn (2007)

19 — Tommy Hodson (1986)

18 — Herb Tyler (1998)

18 — Rohan Davey (2001)

17 — Jordan Jefferson (2009)

17 — Josh Booty (2000)

17 — Alan Risher (1982)

LSU CAREER PASSING TDs

69 — Tommy Hodson (1986-89)

52 — Jamarcus Russell (2004-06)

45 — Joe Burrow (2018-19)

40 — Herb Tyler (1995-98)

37 — Matt Mauck (2001-03)

35 — Zach Mettenberger (2011-13)

34 — Jamie Howard (1992-95)

34 — Jordan Jefferson (2008-11)

32 — Jarrett Lee (2008-11)

31 — Alan Risher (1980-82)

31 — Matt Flynn (2004-07)

LSU QB-RECEIVER TD COMBINATIONS

23 — JaMarcus Russell-Dwayne Bowe

21 — Tommy Hodson-Wendell Davis

15 — Zach Mettenberger-Jarvis Landry

15 — Joe Burrow-Justin Jefferson

14 — Tommy Hodson-Tony Moss

14 — Matt Mauck-Devery Henderson

13 — Tommy Hodson-Eddie Fuller

13 — Rohan Davey-Josh Reed

12 — JaMarcus Russell-Early Doucet

12 — Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase

11 — Jordan Jefferson-Brandon LaFell