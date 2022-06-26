LSU coach Jay Johnson has filled in one of its open assistant coaching spots by hiring Wes Johnson as his next pitching coach, according D1baseball.com.
Wes Johnson fills the void left by pitching coach Jason Kelly, who is now the head coach at University of Washington.
Wes Johnson has been the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins since 2018. Before that, he was the pitching coach at Mississippi State in 2016, where the staff went from last in the SEC to first, and was hired by Arkansas later that summer, aiding in their 2018 appearance in the CWS Finals.
He was the first former college coach to go directly to an MLB dugout since Dick Howser was hired by the Yankees in 1980.