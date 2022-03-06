The No. 6 LSU beach volleyball team took down No. 4 Loyola Marymount Lions and Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Sunday by scores of 3-2 and 5-0, respectively.

The Tigers' (9-0) win over the Lions (8-1) served as a bit of payback for an upset loss in the NCAA tournament in 2021.

“To get this win now, at this point in the season, is a great indicator of just where we are right now,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “I think we are ahead of schedule. A team like (Loyola Marymount) is not going to give you anything. You have to earn everything.”

LSU scored the first point of the match by winning on Court 4 in two sets 21-13, 21-19.

The Tigers have been dominant on Court 4 this season with senior Kelli Greene-Agnew and junior Grace Seits. The duo is 9-0.

Seits and Greene-Agnew have lost just one set so far this season out of 19 total.

“We have worked really hard and are being joyful and that is showing in our play,” Seits said. “Our mentality is to just keep going, and it has worked. We almost laugh off our mistakes to keep going. We dial in and focus and have fun at the same time.”

LSU beach volleyball goes 3-0 to open home tournament The No. 6 LSU beach volleyball team (7-0) compiled three wins in its first home matches of the season.

The Lions took a 2-1 lead with wins on Court 5 and Court 1 before LSU tied it up with a sweep on Court 2.

Like Court 4, LSU's Court 2 pair of graduate transfer Kylie Deberg and freshman Parker Bracken is undefeated this season and has yet to drop a set.

All tied up, the match decided on Court 3 where the Tigers split the first two sets 18-21, 23-21.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“That is a pair that has just started playing the game,” said Brock of Court 3 duo sophomore Reilly Allred and graduate transfer Holly Carlton. “Last week, they were in the same situation against Georgia State. They had to bring it home. You know they are not going to crack under that pressure.”

In the third set of the decisive match, Allred and Carlton found themselves down 9-12.

Unshaken, the duo scored the next three points to tie it up.

The Lions reeled off two of the next three points to take a 14-13 lead.

However, LSU scored the final three points to seal the win.

“We trusted in each other and our abilities,” Allred said. “We were able to be physical and confident in our play. We knew we had been working for this and that got us the victory.”

The Tigers followed up the win over Loyola Marymount with a 5-0 victory over the Ladyjacks (7-5).

LSU was in control from start to finish as the Tigers swept all 10 sets.

With the two wins Sunday, LSU finished the weekend 5-0 won 22 of 25 courts.

“I think our team dynamic is something special,” Seits said. “I honestly think it is something that not any other team has. In beach volleyball, the team gets to get nice and close and our team is huge cheerers. It can change momentum so easily.”