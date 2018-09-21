LSU will look to build on its perfect start to the 2018 season when they face in-state foe Louisiana Tech Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers were firing on all cylinders in last week's 22-21 win over Auburn on the road, but the Bulldogs' high-powered offense -- averaging 526.5 yards and 42 points per game -- will hardly be a cake walk.

Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:

THE GAME

WHO: No. 6 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

When: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN

KEY STORYLINES

+5 LSU family legacy continues through Justin Jefferson: 'It’s like he was destined to do it' One player after another, the little league layup line flowed — each 8-year-old lofting a shot in a St. Rose gymnasium. Then came the 3-year-o…

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.