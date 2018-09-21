LSU will look to build on its perfect start to the 2018 season when they face in-state foe Louisiana Tech Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers were firing on all cylinders in last week's 22-21 win over Auburn on the road, but the Bulldogs' high-powered offense -- averaging 526.5 yards and 42 points per game -- will hardly be a cake walk.
A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs ...
Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:
THE GAME
WHO: No. 6 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech
When: 6 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
STREAMING: WatchESPN
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Louisiana Tech ...
KEY STORYLINES
LIVE UPDATES
