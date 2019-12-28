As LSU was going through pregame warm-ups for its Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against Oklahoma, several players made a point to embrace Steve Ensminger, the team's offensive coordinator whose daughter-in-law died Saturday morning in plane crash in Lafayette.

Second-string quarterback Myles Brennan, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and long-snapper Blake Ferguson each hugged Ensminger near midfield before the game.

McCord was one of five people killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to the Atlanta area, carrying fans headed to the LSU game.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed in Lafayette, about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said. Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, according to Molinaro and an NTSB statement on Twitter.

The plane was an eight-passenger aircraft, said Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. A sixth person aboard the plane, a 37-year-old man, was being treated at an area hospital along with two people who were in the post office.

A person who was either in or near a car on the ground was also “impacted” by the crash and was being treated for injuries, Benoit said.

Steven Ensminger Jr., McCord's husband, said he was unable to go to the game and was at work when the crash happened. He said his father called him just before the elder Ensminger got to the stadium.

"I just don't feel like this is real," Ensminger Jr. told the Associated Press in an Instagram message. “I'm praying it's not real.”

+3 Carley McCord, killed in Lafayette plane crash, was a 'ray of sunshine;' see social media tributes Soon after officials identified Carley McCord as one of the five victims in the Lafayette plane crash on Saturday, the tributes started pourin…