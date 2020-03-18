Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday that the league's suspension of athletic activities through April 15 amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus doesn't rule out that spring football practice couldn't resume at some point, but the "window is pretty narrow."
The conference canceled all athletic competitions for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic calendar on Tuesday, which included all regular season games, championship events, pro days and spring football games.
LSU was scheduled to play its spring football game April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. That scrimmage, per the SEC's suspensions, will not happen. But Sankey said the league still hasn't canceled practices in any sports, including football, beyond April 15.
"That doesn't mean we'll be back to normal or practice activities April 16," Sankey said on a conference call Wednesday morning. "It was just a date certain that allows our administrators to communicate with our coaches, our coaches with our student-athletes that has resulted in the departures from campus."
"If you look at the national public messaging about no gatherings above 50," he added, "it’s certainly difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitation, and even in smaller numbers have been communicated, 10 is often referenced, thereby making it impossible into May, as it’s been stated. So I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven’t fully preclosed that opportunity, but I think, practically, that window is pretty narrow.”
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 240 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana. Five people have died from the virus.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closings of bars, gyms and casinos and banned gatherings of 50 or more.
This story will be updated.