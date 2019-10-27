Ed Orgeron demurred the question, Should you be No. 1?, and leaned instead on LSU's 23-20 victory over Auburn, its third top 10 win of the season.
"Man, I just know we're 8-0," said Orgeron, who is now 8-3 against top 10 opponents since taking over midseason in 2016. "We won a football game. That's out of our hands."
He's right.
Ultimately that will be decided by the College Football Playoff committee, which will release its first rankings on Nov. 5 — four days before LSU's undefeated showdown with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
For now, it's in the hands of 64 sportswriters who vote on the AP Top 25.
As one of those voters, I'll say it: LSU should be No. 1.
That's how I voted, and in less than two hours, we'll see whether the rest of the voters agree.
LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) has been steadily winning us over. The Tigers won two first-place votes after a 42-6 dismantling of Utah State; they earned 12 after a 42-28 win over then-No. 7 Florida; and 16 voters polled LSU at the top after a sloppy 36-13 win at Mississippi State.
I've been holding out.
Ohio State demands recognition. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents 262-43 in the first six games, and I withheld them from my top ranking because I didn't believe those opponents were very good.
Then Ohio State beat Michigan State 34-10. No team had scored that many points on a Spartans defense since the Buckeyes beat them 48-3 in 2017.
Ryan Day has a complete team, and as the rain drizzled here in Baton Rouge Saturday morning, I watched the team I've voted No. 1 the last two weeks dominate No. 13 Wisconsin in their own rainstorm. Badgers Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor was reduced to a non-factor, totaling just 57 yards of total offense and an average of 2.6 yards per carry.
As I walked to Tiger Stadium, Ohio State continued to grind toward an eventual 38-7 win.
And if Wisconsin hadn't been upset by Illinois the week before, Ohio State's win may have convinced me to keep the Buckeyes No. 1 — just as its 59-0 stomping of Wisconsin in the 2014 Big Ten championship game vaulted Ohio State into the inaugural playoff over TCU and Baylor.
But that's the heart of this whole reasoning: You can't ignore what LSU has done in big games.
No undefeated team has come close to the degree of difficulty LSU has faced in its schedule. The Tigers have three wins in what were showdowns between top 10 teams: No. 9 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn.
If you've been watching the World Series, you may have heard FOX Sports broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz talk about "stress pitches" — that pitches in tough counts and tough situations are more influential to a pitcher's pitch count than others.
Each of LSU's three top 10 games were appropriately hyped; each one could have knocked LSU off course from its chase toward its first playoff appearance.
LSU just can't be ignored.
Perhaps no football program fought the polls more than Mississippi State did in 2014. Dan Mullen's Bulldogs were unranked to start the season, and it took beating No. 8 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 2 Auburn (all in a row) in order for the AP voters to finally concede Mississippi State was No. 1.
I could bore you by reciting statistics from LSU's record-breaking offense, how Joe Burrow is the Heisman front runner in a scheme that's been battle tested by Florida and Auburn, how the defense has stepped up since key players have returned from the injured list.
But the fact is: Wins matter. And who you beat matters.
That's why I've ranked LSU first and Ohio State second.
Alabama remains third in my poll in part because the one ranked opponent the Crimson Tide have played this season, Texas A&M, has since fallen out of the rankings.
Alabama has five dominant wins against the lower tier of the Southeastern Conference, beating South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas by an average of 26.8 points.
LSU will be Alabama's toughest opponent yet this season.
And, in my book, the Tigers will be No. 1.
Brooks Kubena's Top 25 AP poll
1. LSU (8-0)
2. Ohio State (8-0)
3. Alabama (8-0)
4. Clemson (8-0)
5. Penn State (8-0)
6. Oregon (7-1)
7. Florida (7-1)
8. Utah (7-1)
9. Georgia (6-1)
10. Oklahoma (7-1)
11. Auburn (6-2)
12. Minnesota (8-0)
13. Baylor (7-0)
14. Michigan (6-2)
15. Appalachian State (7-0)
16. Southern Methodist (8-0)
17. Wisconsin (6-2)
18. Kansas State (5-2)
19. Notre Dame (5-2)
20. Iowa (6-2)
21. Cincinnati (6-1)
22. Memphis (7-1)
23. Boise State (6-1)
24. Navy (6-1)
25. Wake Forest (6-1)