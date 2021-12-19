Landon Ibieta’s first varsity catch was a “now screen,” where quarterback Devon Tott turned and immediately threw the ball to him at the line of scrimmage.
Ibieta was a sophomore wide receiver at Mandeville High School, playing against Woodlawn High School, shaking everyone in his path as he ran across the field, defenders crashing in his wake on his way for a 65-yard touchdown.
“He could have played for us as a freshman, but we weren’t very good and I didn’t want that to be his first varsity experience,” Mandeville head football coach Hutch Gonzales said. “He’s just this skinny little sophomore and after that we said, ‘Ok, yeah, he was as advertised,’ he’s ready to play at this level.”
The unsuspecting 6-foot-tall, 185 slot receiver, he believes, is the best that he’s ever coached, but like him, it took schools like LSU longer to mine for the uncut gem not far from Baton Rouge’s backyard. But Ibieta received his offer the day before his 19th birthday, Dec. 9, and five days later, he’d decommit from Miami and send in his national letter of intent on Wednesday morning of National Signing Day.
Jodi Ibieta, his mother, remembers him walking into the living room to tell her, it was the first time she’d seen her son emotional.
“I’m sorry,” she said, wiping back tears. “It was very emotional. My son is not a very emotional person, and it was the first time that I’ve probably ever seen him cry in his whole life.”
Even in the moment when Ibieta is sitting against a Mandeville High School backdrop at Sidney Theriot Stadium, his family crowding around him as he signs his letter, his face is expressionless. A microphone is put in front of him, and he gives his dad a look. He doesn’t want to talk.
“Just thank your teammates and your coaches,” his dad, Chad Ibieta said.
Ibieta is somewhat of a “park legend,” according to Gonzales. People in the community have known about him since he was nine years old, lingering around CrossFit Mandeville, which his mom used to own. That’s how Gonzales first met the family, before he became head coach in 2018.
He said his favorite memory of Landon was watching him do 50 straight push-ups as an eight-year-old.
Ibieta’s speed, Gonzales said, he gets from his mother, who was a ferocious sprinter at Chalmette High School. But he gets his discipline and love of football from his dad, who was in the marines for four years. Chad tried to walk on at LSU, but in the past, military veterans were ineligible to play unless they sat the bench for a few years.
Chad would throw the ball to Ibieta around the house with the Tiger Band music blaring in the background.
“Everybody asks how he got so fast,” Chad said. “While all the kids were on bikes, he was running everywhere.”
That speed wasn’t immediately obvious to scouts until Ibieta got to camps. That was unlike the last receiver from Mandeville fielding SEC offers: Will Sheppard. Sheppard, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete was what he called a “dominant,” prospect, whereas Ibieta, he said, is the best he’s ever coached.
Sheppard’s stature and 41-inch vertical alone gave him an advantage. Gonzales described him as a kid you could close your eyes and throw the ball up in the air to and count on him to catch it, in addition to physically dominating defenders.
Ibieta is sharp.
“He’s not the prototype, when you talk about what guys are looking for in these SEC wide receivers, you see guys that are these 6-foot-5, long-striders,” Gonzales said. “Landon is special because he does things a high school wide receiver doesn’t do, it’s in his body control and the way he gets in and out of a route.”
That’s when the offers started to pile up, except at LSU. He was told if he came to camp, he’d get that spot, but that didn’t happen. Then coach Manny Diaz was fired at Miami, and the uncertainty made him uneasy. He’d planned on taking visits to Nebraska and Louisville after the dead period ended, not signing with anyone on signing day.
“Coach (Jake) Peetz pushed for Landon, and he’s like, ‘I want him now,’ and it seemed like the coaching staff couldn’t get on the same playing field,” Jodi said. “When the new staff came in, they were talking about getting some receivers and Peetz was like, ‘Well have you seen Landon Ibieta?’ Had he not walked in on that conversation or told the staff to look at this kid, I don’t know if we would be doing something here today.”
The visit he took to LSU, the weekend before signing day, was more about finding out if there were reasons not to sign with his dream school, but they didn’t find any.
The papers were signed, and in a haste, the school put together a last-minute signing ceremony on the football field, in front of all his football and basketball teammates. The backdrop blew in the wind and so did the purple and gold balloons.
Jodi put out a jar of yellow and purple Dum Dums on the table when it was over, and all the photos were taken.
Ibieta stood to the side of the display afterwards to tell reporters how it all came to be.
“I’ve been going to those games since I was 4 years old, it’s just a part of my culture,” Ibieta said. “I was one of those kids where if LSU lost on Saturday, it would ruin my whole day, ruin my whole Sunday, ruin my whole weekend. Hopefully, I can help another kid out.”