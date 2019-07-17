1. THE NEUTRAL ZONE
LSU is gravitating toward more home-and-home non-conference games, but that doesn’t mean people like the Peach Bowl’s Gary Stokan aren’t trying to woo the Tigers. Stokan said Wednesday he wanted LSU for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in 2023 in Atlanta against Florida State, but the deal fell through. LSU’s Verge Ausberry said the school is keeping its options open. The next slot for the Chick-fil-A game isn’t until 2025, so stay tuned.
2. LIKE A ROLLING STONE
Mississippi State opens against Louisiana on Aug. 31 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but Bulldogs coach Joe Moorhead decided to head down to New Orleans to check the place out on one of his last summer days off. And while he was there, why not take in the Rolling Stones concert Monday night? “That guy can put on a show,” Moorhead said of Stones front man Mick Jagger. “Two and a half hours.”
3. FROM THE HIP
Alabama coach Nick Saban underwent hip replacement surgery in April. As with most things involving Saban, the procedure went well. “He was back at work walking within 36 hours,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Back on the golf course hitting irons within a week or two. He was cleared to hit drivers in late June. You can ask him how the driver’s going.” Saban had an answer for that: “In the woods.”
4. BBQ TONGS AT THE 50
Ex-Tampa Bay coach Greg Schiano said every man in America thinks he can work a grill and coach football. Missouri’s Barry Odom and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp can coach football, and both consider themselves top-shelf grillers. Introducing Odom on Monday, Sankey said he grilled the best steak in Columbia. “I’m assuming he’s talking about Columbia, Missouri, not Columbia, South Carolina,” Muschamp said. “(I’ll) take all comers.” Sept. 21 is the cook off.