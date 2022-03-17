Right-hander Paul Gervase steps onto the podium with his New England Patriots hat backward, and then he figures people down South won’t go for that.
“Want me to grab my LSU hat?” he asks.
He tries taking it off, but his long brown locks don’t fall like wants them to. He can’t have hat hair for his first media appearance. He didn’t go through any of this in Division III baseball, so he doesn’t realize this probably won’t be his only shot at a TV interview.
So the 6-foot-10 pitcher runs to the locker room to fetch a purple hat, turning it around so that the interlocking LSU baseball logo faces the camera. He smiles, nervously, rocking on his feet.
Gervase is proud to be a Tiger — so proud, in fact, that he savors it with a boyish charm unlike others on his team. He tweeted about the opportunity to pitch in a Major League ballpark in Houston, and he was starstruck meeting sluggers like Dylan Crews, Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry.
Unlike his teammates, Gervase didn’t have a buffet of top-tier baseball programs to choose from. He started at a Division III school and transferred to two different junior colleges, paying his way with tips he made as a server at Olive Garden.
Now the towering reliever is fourth on the team in strikeouts, with 19 through 10⅔ innings, and lately, he's been extending his outings on the mound.
He didn’t even know that before his first interview.
“They cover everything here, and it's really cool,” said Gervase, whose LSU team opens Southeastern Conference play against Texas A&M at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium.
“It's part of the reason why I wanted to come here — because everybody cares about you, and they want you to succeed. It's part of their lives, too.”
Gervase likes the spotlight — the feeling of having the game in his hands and being the center of attention. That’s why he chose pitching over, well, basketball. Yes, at 6-10, he can dunk, even though he says he’s uncoordinated.
“It’s a blast. You strike out people here and everyone goes crazy,” Gervase said. “I think our max attendance before I got here was 100 people, probably, so I got here on opening night and I was like, ‘Wow.’ ”
While Gervase loved baseball, he didn’t think about playing in college until after a bad game during his junior year in high school when his coach, Lance Honeycutt, gave him a choice.
“I said, ‘Paul, son, you’ve got all the tools. What are you going to do with them?’ ” Honeycutt said. “ ‘You can be an average run-of-the mill baseball player and talk about the what-ifs. I want you to come back to me tomorrow and give me an answer.’ ”
That’s when Gervase got the job waiting tables at Olive Garden, paying for his own private pitching lessons to improve his velocity. He went from throwing 75 mph to 84 mph. Honeycutt connected Gervase to Pfeiffer University, a private Christian school in his native North Carolina, and told him to get his innings in.
Gervase knew he wouldn’t make it to a Division I program, let alone the majors, by staying in D-III, so he transferred to Wake Tech (N.C.) Community College after his freshman year. His dad, Thomas Gervase, didn’t quite understand why Paul wanted to go to community college outside of his county, so he said Paul would have to help pay his way — so Gervase kept the job at Olive Garden.
Gervase struggled with his control on the mound at Wake Tech, and when COVID-19 shortened the season, he was afforded one more year of junior college of eligibility, so he transferred to Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina.
That’s where everything clicked.
Gervase’s now-menacing fastball, which hovers around 95 mph, is hitting the strike zone with more accuracy than ever.
“If you think about it, he’s throwing 95 mph, 8 inches closer to home plate than anybody else on the team,” Honeycutt said, referring to Gervase's height and length advantage. “You can equate that to almost 100 mph going the right distance. It’s like Randy Johnson from the right side.”
His delivery is unique, too, since his long arm makes it look like a sidearm pitch. It’s uncomfortable to hitters.
“I played summer ball with Paul and when I met him, he was kind of hard to look at because I have to look up. He ducked underneath the doorway to our room,” LSU right-hander Ty Floyd said. “I’d hate to face him as a hitter.”
Gervase visited Oregon State this summer before he got the call from LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly. In addition to being closer to home, Gervase knew what he was committing to: the kind of program that’s televised, so he can go back and watch his own pitching. It's a program that asks him to stand in front of cameras and tell his story on a Thursday before a weekend series in early March.
“I was like, whoa; LSU is the Mecca of college baseball,” Gervase said. “I was just trying to get offers from Campbell.”