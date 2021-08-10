Bobby Bowden built a college football dynasty at Florida State, with over 300 career wins (377 in his career overall) and national championships in 1993 and 1999. From 1987-2000, his Seminoles finished in the top four of the final Associated Press poll and won at least 10 games each season, a remarkable run that may never be equaled.
As identifiable as Bowden, who died Sunday at 91 from pancreatic cancer, was with the Seminoles, could he have built the same dynasty at LSU?
If not for one game, he may well have.
The year was 1979. Long-time LSU coach Charlie McClendon was being pushed into retirement, and his predecessor-turned-athletic director Paul Dietzel was searching for a replacement.
Bowden, who was in his fourth season at FSU, was as high on Dietzel’s wish list as anyone. And the LSU job greatly appealed to the boy who grew up loving football in Birmingham, Alabama.
“I’d always wanted to be a coach in the Southeast, like Alabama or Georgia,” Bowden told the Orlando Sentinel in 1991. “But nothing suited me better than LSU. That was a prime job back then, because you had the whole state to yourself (for recruiting).”
Bowden’s reference to LSU as a prime job in the past tense 30 years ago reflected the state of LSU football at the time. The Tigers were facing their third of six straight losing seasons the year Bowden did that interview , a far cry from the success the program has enjoyed in the 2000s.
The kind of success Bowden probably would have brought to LSU in the ’80s and ’90s instead of the rollercoaster mix of losing seasons and Southeastern Conference championship runs the Tigers went on in those decades.
In 1979, Florida State was finally winning big despite constantly taking on the power programs on the road. The Seminoles came to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 27 that year — the first of five straight visits — with a 6-0 record.
“They were the up-and-coming school, trying to gain respectability,” local attorney Jimmy Manasseh said. Manasseh’s father, Paul, was LSU’s sports information director at the time. Jimmy has been the public address announcer in Tiger Stadium’s press box since 1982.
“(Bowden) was trying to schedule teams like LSU and Nebraska without return games (in Tallahassee). He talked about LSU being a model for what he wanted Florida State to look like, with the stadium and the crowds.”
A less-than-capacity crowd of 67,197 greeted the Seminoles that day for an afternoon game on ABC. It was tight throughout, with LSU trailing 14-13 at halftime, but three Jimmy Jordan touchdown passes lifted the Seminoles to a 24-19 victory.
FSU went on to finish the regular season 11-0 before losing to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. But that win at LSU convinced Bowden he could win big in Tallahassee.
“He (Dietzel) was going to offer me the job,” Bowden told the Sentinel. “That was the weekend, the game, where I really made the decision to stay at Florida State. That was back in the days when people didn’t beat LSU at home. I went into that game thinking, ‘If we can beat them, maybe we can get it done here.’”
With Bowden staying put, LSU eventually hired North Carolina State coach Robert “Bo” Rein. His tenure turned out to be tragically short-lived. Returning from a recruiting trip to Shreveport in January 1980, Rein’s chartered plane apparently lost cabin pressure, veered mysteriously off course and eventually crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after running out of fuel. He and pilot Louis Benscotter were never found. Dietzel moved quickly to hire former LSU All-American Jerry Stovall.
Stovall lasted two seasons before giving way to Bill Arnsparger. He won but was gone after three years to be athletic director at Florida, succeeded by his defensive coordinator Mike Archer. Archer was fired in 1990 after two losing seasons and was replaced by Curley Hallman, who was fired after four straight losing campaigns. Hallman’s replacement was Gerry DiNardo, who won for three years, lost for two and gave way to Nick Saban.
The rest, as they say, is history. But if LSU had beaten Bowden that October afternoon, how many games and titles might the Tigers have won over the last two decades while LSU went through a half-dozen coaches?
It’s one of those great unknowns. Bowden mused back in 1991 that he might have saved his life by never coming to LSU, that he might have been on the plane trip that killed Rein.
Manasseh speculates that by not getting to hire Bowden, the course of much of LSU’s athletic department history might have changed in ultimately negative ways.
“Would LSU have hired Bob Brodhead?” asked Manasseh, naming the controversial athletic director who succeeded Dietzel in 1982. “Probably not. They probably would have gotten someone more familiar with Bowden. Or Dietzel may have stayed longer. Maybe there wouldn’t have been a rush to get rid of him.
“If they don’t hire Brodhead, what changes would that have made for LSU baseball or women’s basketball? It all goes back to that decision by that one man.”
Brodhead was eventually run out in 1987 amid charges of ethics violations, but he was the first LSU AD who valued winning in every sport, not just football and men’s basketball. Among his hires were Skip Bertman, who created a baseball dynasty, and Naismith Hall of Famer Sue Gunter. Legendary coaches who might never have come to LSU had another legendary coach made the move to Baton Rouge more than 40 years ago.