WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Sam Dutton (RHP) ; Mississippi State — Cade Smith (RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have clinched the series with back-to-back victories over the Bulldogs and will look to complete the three-game sweep today.