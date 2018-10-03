LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said "I think we're about as healthy as we've been on the offensive line," during the Southeastern Conference weekly teleconference Wednesday morning.
Orgeron said the No. 5 Tigers should benefit from the return of starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who has missed the last two games due to undisclosed reasons.
Former starting right tackle Adrian Magee returned in LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss last Saturday, and Orgeron said the "only one we're missing right now is Garrett Brumfield," the starting left guard who Orgeron said should return in a couple weeks after suffering an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech.
True freshman Chasen Hines (95 snaps this season) and sophomore Donavaughn Campbell (63 snaps) can both play at left guard, Orgeron said, and LSU "can also play Adrian Magee there."
LSU plays at No. 22 Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Orgeron said Monday "this is going to be the best defense we faced so far this year."
The Gators rank in the nation's Top 25 in total defense (311 yards allowed per game, 19th), scoring defense (14 points allowed per game, ninth) and total sacks (15, 14th), while forcing 14 turnovers, tied with Kansas for the most in the country.
Florida is "a tremendous defense," Orgeron said Wednesday. "We have to do a great job on offensive line.
LSU beat Florida 17-16 last season, a win that followed Troy's 24-21 upset of the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
"I think that Florida game was the difference in our season," Orgeron said. "It gave us some confidence. Obviously after the Troy game, there were a lot of things we weren't doing right. We came together as a team, and we beat Florida. We beat Auburn after that. So those were two tremendous wins for our football team."