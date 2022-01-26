Cincinnati Bengals standout Ja'Marr Chase will go down as one of the best receivers to ever play for LSU, but former Tigers coach Les Miles apparently didn't see him playing the position early during his recruitment.
Chase eventually signed with LSU in 2018 when Ed Orgeron was in charge of the LSU program.
Chase let it be known this week during an interview that Miles didn't believe he would be a receiver in college when he was the LSU head coach.
"Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver when I was coming out of high school. That was something I had on my shoulders growing up. Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback, I wasn't really in full position at receiver yet. I just kept working on my craft offeseason, waking up early to work out. I just stayed focused."
Miles was the LSU head coach through 2016 so Chase probably received the critique early during his high school career.
Chase went on to catch 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for the 2019 LSU team that won the national title.
During his rookie season with Cincinnati, Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs.
The Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.