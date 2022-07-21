Hannah Carson, a second-team all-Big Ten softball selection for Michigan in 2022, is transferring to LSU, coach Beth Torina announced.
Carson, a Weidman, Michigan, native, capped her four-year career with the Wolverines batting .306 with nine home runs and 77 RBIs. She added 28 doubles to go with a .994 fielding percentage in 1,237 chances. As a catcher, she threw out 23 runners.
As a senior in 2022, Carson hit .329 with five home runs. She had 18 assists and threw out 10 runners attempting to steal.
Carson will be a fifth-year senior in 2023. She graduated in May 2020 with an undergraduate degree in kinesiology and will pursue a masters in kinesiology with a specialization in pedagogy and psychological sciences at LSU.
LSU is coming its 16th consecutive appearance to the NCAA tournament and is set to return all five of their 2022 All-SEC selections, including Gold Glove Award winner Ciara Briggs.