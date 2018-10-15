LSU was fined $100,000 on Monday by the Southeastern Conference for fans rushing the field after Saturday's win over then-No. 2 Georgia, according to a news release from the conference.

This was LSU's second violation under the current policy, which bans fans from entering the competition area.

LSU last stormed the field in football when the Tigers beat Ole Miss 10-7 in 2014.

A third violation, and subsequent violations, would cost the school $250,000.

"While Saturday's win was a moment for the LSU family to remember, on-field celebrations can be unsafe," LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "We share the conference's concerns for the safety of fans and the security of players and staff."

The program was fined $5,000 for its 2014 violation, and second violations used to cost $25,000 and subsequent violations were $50,000 each. The penalties were raised in 2015.

"SEC schools unanimously approved the policy which requires fines to be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game," the release said. "The policy states that 'access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.'"

LSU will host Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN.

