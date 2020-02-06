LSU used a blast of heat on a cold night to save the game and kick off the 2020 softball season successfully.
Hard-throwing sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen shut down a seventh-inning rally and Georgia Clark smoked her first career home run in a 3-2 Tigers victory Thursday night against Central Arkansas.
“She came out and looked fierce tonight,” LSU third baseman Amanda Doyle said of Kilponen. “She came out knowing she was going to get those outs. It shows the experience she got last year has helped her this year.”
Kilponen, who made only 15 appearances last season, entered the game after starter Shelbi Sunseri allowed a leadoff single to Tylar Vernon. Kilponen retired pinch hitter Lauren Brooks on a popup to second base and then struck out Regan Sperling swinging and Kayla Crutchmer looking to end the game.
“I felt prepared; I worked really hard for this moment,” said Kilponen, whose velocity tops out around 70 mph. “I just went out there and threw.”
LSU, ranked No. 11 in preseason polls, fell behind in the first inning but soon took the lead in the second. Doyle hit a run-scoring double to score pinch runner Akiya Thymes after a walk to Clark. Doyle later scored on a two-out throwing error by UCA shortstop Lexi McClellan.
In the third inning, Clark hit a line drive to left-center field off UCA starter Rio Sanchez. The ball barely cleared the wall with a stiff wind blowing out to center field.
“I thought it was going to be a double off the wall,” said Clark, who had 25 at-bats as a freshman in 2019. “I thought I’d have to run it out. The wind helped us out tonight in Tiger Park.”
LSU was outhit 6-3 by the visitors, but had some hard-hit balls right at fielders. Doyle just missed a two-run homer when a blast curved around the left-field foul pole.
Sunseri scattered six hits and struck out one. UCA manufactured the first-inning run when Crutchmer chopped a ball just over Sunseri’s head, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaylyn Shepherd.
The Bears tightened the game in the sixth on a single by Mary Kate Brown, an error by LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants and a sacrifice fly to right by Erin Blackburn.
“I thought we (hit the ball well), and we had some opportunities we missed,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We’ve got plenty of things we can do better. It was probably better than that number shows. Ali and Shelbi both did their jobs and did it perfectly. That’s the way you shut the door. That was impressive.
“Georgia’s ball was as hard a hit ball as I ever seen. I had no idea it was going to get out. It was fun to see her do that. She knows it’s her job to hit for power.”
LSU opens play in the Tiger Classic at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 13 Oklahoma State.