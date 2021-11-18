LINCOLN RILEY, OKLAHOMA COACH
AGE; HOMETOWN: 38 (Born Sept. 5, 1983); Muleshoe, Texas.
SALARY: $7.9 million.
RECORD: 54-9 overall, 9-1 this season, team ranked No. 12 AP.
NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m., Fox.
WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "There’s nothing to handle, it’s pretty easy, I coach the University of Oklahoma football team," Riley said. "You guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program, we’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley denied having contact with LSU about its job opening during his press conference on Tuesday.