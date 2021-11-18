Oklahoma head coach, fifth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 38 (Born Sept. 5, 1983); Muleshoe, Texas.

SALARY: $7.9 million.

RECORD: 54-9 overall, 9-1 this season, team ranked No. 12 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m., Fox.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "There’s nothing to handle, it’s pretty easy, I coach the University of Oklahoma football team," Riley said. "You guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program, we’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”