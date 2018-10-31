The annual LSU baseball Purple-Gold World Series will be played at 7 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium.
Normally a three-game series, the event will consist of one game this year.
Friday’s game is open to the public with free admission and free parking, and fans are advised that LSU’s clear bag policy will be in effect with entrances available at Gates 1, 2 and 3 of the stadium. Bathrooms will be open for fans’ convenience; however, concessions stands will not be operating.
There will also be two free autograph sessions. The first session will be from 5 till 5:50 p.m. with players who are not participating in the game, and the second session will be held after the game with all players. Both autograph sessions will be conducted on the main stadium concourse.
Soccer
TIGERS ADVANCE TO SEC SEMIS: In Orange Beach, Alabama, Caroline Brockmeier stopped two shots and freshman Meghan Johnson knocked in the winner in LSU’s nine-round penalty kick shootout that saw the Tigers end up with a 7-6 advantage over the No. 12 and second seeded Tennessee to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round of the SEC tournament.
The No. 7-seeded Tigers (12-6-2) will play the No. 6 seed South Carolina at 6 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network. This will be LSU’s sixth appearance all-time in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament and second in the last four years (2015).
The match went to penalty kicks after 110 minutes of play saw the two teams deadlocked. LSU played its best soccer of the season throughout a large portion of the game. The first 45 minutes saw LSU on the attacking end with an advantage in shots on goal (4-3) and they carried that momentum into the second half.
“I thought for the first 87 minutes, that’s as good as we’ve played all year," LSU coach Brian Lee said. "We’re peaking at the right time. To give up the equalizer late was a blow to the gut, but even better was to come back with that kind of character, that kind of resiliency, that kind of toughness when that happens to you.”
Swimming and diving
CUI SEC DIVER OF WEEK: LSU’s Lizzie Cui WAS named the SEC Women’s Diver of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Cui, a senior from New Zealand, won all four events she participated in this week. In a dual-meet against Kentucky, Cui won both springboard events after scoring 306.45 on one-meter and 319.80 on three-meter. Just three days later, Cui won both springboard events in a double-dual against Tulane and Loyola with scores of 323.10 and 342.30 on one-meter and three-meter, respectively.
With the wins, Cui is now 8-0 this season and 18-0 since the beginning of last season in dual-meet competition.