During his football-playing career, from Carencro High School to LSU to the New England Patriots, Kevin Faulk warmed the hearts of thousands, perhaps millions of fans.

Now our hearts go out to him.

Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died Monday morning, LSU announced. The youngest of his three children, she was just 19 years old. (A cause of death has not been disclosed.)

Like her famous father, the LSU All-American running back and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Kevione Faulk was a real part of the LSU football family. Kevin is in his second season as LSU’s running backs coach after serving in 2018-19 as LSU’s director of player development. Kevione Faulk was a student worker in the LSU football program after graduating from Carencro High in 2020.

Her death, while an intensely personal and painful one for the Faulk family, was also a national story as well. Kevin Faulk is still LSU’s all-time leading rusher, one of the greatest ever to play his position in the Southeastern Conference. When he left LSU in 1998, Faulk was the SEC’s second-leading career rusher with 4,557 yards, behind only Georgia Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker (5,259 yards, 1980-82).

Twenty-three years later, he still ranks fourth, behind Walker, Georgia’s Nick Chubb (4,769 yards, 2014-17) and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden (4,590, 2005-07) and ahead of Auburn Heisman winner Bo Jackson (4,303, 1982-85). Faulk then spent 13 glorious seasons with the Patriots from 1999-2011, earning a spot in 2016 in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

For now, Faulk, as one would expect, is stepping away from his coaching duties. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the SEC coaches’ media teleconference that he did not think Faulk would be on the field coaching his position group during Saturday’s game against Central Michigan in Tiger Stadium.

“I don’t expect him to be here Saturday,” Orgeron said. “I told him to take time with his family first.”

Orgeron gave no details as to how Faulk’s coaching duties would be handled, a matter that is not as relevant now but will be addressed as the game approaches. But that was far from the most important thing as Orgeron spoke Wednesday morning.

“Obviously, we put coach Faulk and his family first,” said Orgeron, who just coached LSU to a 34-7 win over McNeese State and his son, Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron, last Saturday.

Two of Orgeron’s other sons, Parker and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, are part of LSU’s football operations staff.

“Everyone here is sick to their stomach. We feel so bad for coach Faulk. He is a great family man and has a great family.”

No matter who you are, you have either known or feared the kind of loss Faulk is suffering through. It is among the worst things you could imagine. As Christopher Kovatch, boys basketball coach at Carencro High School, told our Kevin Foote on Tuesday, no parent should ever have to bury a child. Kevione has been described as sweet, shy, polite and always smiling.

With a team as large as LSU’s, the death of players’ loved ones and family members comes in a steady stream of news. Part of running back John Emery’s appeal of his current NCAA-mandated ineligibility for this season is that his academic deficiencies had extenuating circumstances, among them the death of his grandmother from cancer as well as his stepfather and mother’s battles with COVID-19.

As for LSU’s staff, this is the second time in three seasons that one of its coaches has had to deal with a tragedy. The day of LSU’s CFP semifinal appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, Carley McCord, a sportscaster for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and daughter-in-law of then-offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people who died when their Atlanta-bound private plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Lafayette Regional Airport. Ensminger somehow coached the game despite being informed of the tragedy hours before kickoff by Orgeron himself.

“I can promise you we will get through this,” Ensminger told his son Steve Jr., Carley’s husband, that awful day.

The Faulks will get through this time, too, though the void will of course never be filled.

Meanwhile, think of Kevin Faulk and his family today, or on Saturday night when you’re watching the Tigers play without him. And give your loved one an extra-tight hug, or send them a message of affection. Even if they don’t understand why.