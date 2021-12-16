LSU bolstered its offensive line in a big way on Thursday by landing a commitment from FIU freshman offensive lineman Miles Frazier, who chose the Tigers over Ohio State and Florida State.
Frazier earned selections to multiple freshman All-American squads following the 2021 campaign at Florida International.
Frazier, who is listed at 6-4, 304 pounds, also reportedly received strong recruiting interest from North Carolina State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Iowa State and Rutgers.
Death Valley I’m Coming HOME!!! #GeauxTigers 💛🐯💜 pic.twitter.com/79KNTvhRt0— BIG.ZEEK_ (@milesfrazier15) December 16, 2021
Frazier's plan is to transfer to LSU for the spring semester, putting him on track to be a significant contributor to Brian Kelly's offensive line for the 2022 season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Frazier, a native of Camden, New Jersey, was mostly overlooked by large programs out of Milford Academy Prep. He chose FIU over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan.