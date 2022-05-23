LSU enters the Southeastern Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, facing the winner of Tuesday's No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn matchup on Wednesday evening.
As the Tigers prepare for the double elimination round, here's a glimpse of other potential opponents on the road to a tournament title. Or, just a look at who's who in the conference tournament.
Dominant Pitcher
Chase Dollander, Tennessee
The 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year led the entire country in WHIP (.70), while leading the conference with a 2.30 ERA and limiting opposing hitters to a .158 batting average through his 62 2/3 innings pitched. He has 90 strikeouts so far this year, which is No. 2 in the SEC.
Most Feared Hitter
Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
If you have to pick someone who isn't on LSU's squad, it's the guy who shared the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year Award with Dylan Crews. DiChiara, a senior transfer from Samford and Hoover-native, has led the SEC in almost every offensive category for the better part of the season. He leads the conference in on-base percentage (.561) and slugging percentage (.782) while going 63 for 165 (.382) at the plate for the No. 2 batting average in the conference, including 17 home runs and 15 doubles. He also leads the SEC with 62 walks.
Teams With the Most to Gain
Kentucky, Alabama
Last year, Alabama (29-25, 12-17) entered the SEC tournament with 12 wins and earned a Regional berth in Ruston after taking down No. 24 South Carolina and No. 4 Tennessee at the tournament. The Crimson Tide enters the tournament with the same conference record this year, hoping to do it again. Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) has found some success late this season, winning four series against Top 20 opponents, tied for the most top 10 wins in the SEC, and has five victories vs. RPI top five opponents. Alabama is No. 47 in the RPI standings while Kentucky is No. 54.
Teams Planning to Host Regionals
Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas
The Vols will come into the SEC tournament with a target on their back as the No. 1 team in the RPI standings and a guaranteed host in the postseason. Despite Arkansas recent drop in the RPI standings to No. 33, the Razorbacks still own 18 conference wins and were leading the SEC West for much of the season until Texas A&M edged them out. The Aggies are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and are predicted by most outlets, alongside Auburn, to host a regional.
Bubble Watch
South Carolina
The Gamecocks are in danger of not making the NCAA Tournament, being No. 67 in the RPI standings, just outside of the top 64 with a 27-27 overall record and 13 SEC wins. They will need to make a statement at the tournament in order to earn a regional bid. Kentucky is also at the bottom of the RPI, ranked No. 54, but that's still within advancing to the NCAA tournament, especially after its 2-1 victory over Tennessee.