For the first time since 2011, the LSU Tigers football team is the No. 1 team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) leapfrogged now No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in the poll on the heels of their 23-20 win over No. 11 Auburn (6-2, 3-2 SEC) 23-20 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

LSU hangs on for gritty win in Auburn slugfest, sets up potential Alabama showdown Joe Burrow stood alone in the pocket on third-and-goal, examining Auburn's defense in the play that set LSU out of reach for good.

The win over Auburn, which came into the game ranked No. 9, gave LSU its third Top-10 win of the season — the first time a team has achieved that mark in the AP Top 25 era.

The new ranking sets up the "Game of the Century" between the Tigers and Alabama on Nov. 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium to be a big one.

It will be the first time since the 2011 season that LSU and Alabama will meet as the top two teams in the country in the regular season, as long as the polls hold up during the team's Nov. 3 bye week.

LSU is 8-0 for the first time since 2011, as well. While the Tigers got the best of Alabama with a 9-6 overtime win in the regular season that year, the Crimson Tide avenged the loss in the BCS Championship.

LSU has been voted No. 1 in the AP poll for a total of 31 weeks since 1936, according to the school. The Tigers were voted No. 1 five times in 1958 and 2007, seasons in which LSU won the national championship, and the program spent nine weeks at the top in 1959 and 11 weeks in 2011.

See the rest of the top 25 here.

LSU should be ranked No. 1; Advocate football beat writer Brooks Kubena explains his poll Ed Orgeron demurred the question, Should you be No. 1?, and leaned instead on LSU's 23-20 victory over Auburn, its third top 10 win of the season.

AP TOP 25

1. LSU (8-0)

2. Alabama (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Penn State (8-0)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Georgia (7-1)

9. Utah (6-1)

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

11. Auburn (6-2)

12. Baylor (7-0)

13. Minnesota (8-0)

14. Michigan (6-2)

15. SMU (8-0)

16. Notre Dame (5-2)

17. Cincinnati (6-1)

18. Wisconsin (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Appalachian State (7-0)

21. Boise State (5-2)

22. Kansas State (5-2)

23. Wake Forest (6-1)

24. Memphis (7-1)

25. San Diego State (7-1)

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll

1. LSU (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Penn State (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Florida (7-1)

8. Utah (7-1)

9. Georgia (6-1)

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

11. Auburn (6-2)

12. Minnesota (8-0)

13. Baylor (7-0)

14. Michigan (6-2)

15. Appalachian State (7-0)

16. Southern Methodist (8-0)

17. Wisconsin (6-2)

18. Kansas State (5-2)

19. Notre Dame (5-2)

20. Iowa (6-2)

21. Cincinnati (6-1)

22. Memphis (7-1)

23. Boise State (6-1)

24. Navy (6-1)

25. Wake Forest (6-1)

+2 LSU far from perfect in Auburn win; how 'poise' helped overcome penalties, mistakes LSU played its sloppiest game of the season against No. 9 Auburn, committing 12 penalties for 118 yards. It won anyway.

Joe Burrow extends two LSU passing records, but red zone streak falls in Auburn win Every time Joe Burrow steps on the field this season there's a good chance he leaves it with some form of new LSU record.