There’s no doubting Kim Mulkey's credentials, and the first-year LSU women's basketball coach doesn’t want her players to doubt what she expects of them.
It comes down to a handful of intangibles.
“I just want heart, effort,” Mulkey said last week. “If there’s a loose ball, I want us diving on the floor for it.
"We’re all realists, we know we’re going to face some of the best teams in the country in conference and non-conference. All you can control is effort, and they give it to me every day.”
Mulkey’s formula produced 632 victories and three NCAA titles in her 20 years at Baylor.
So far, so good as the season opens Tuesday against Nicholls State at 11 a.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mulkey seems to have connected with a collection of holdover players, experienced newcomers and freshmen who represent her first LSU team.
“We’re pretty ready,” fifth-year senior center Faustine Aifuwa said. “One game at a time, one practice at a time.”
Mulkey knows her demands have limitations on the practice floor, and it's time to see what her methods produce in games that count.
“They get tired of beating up on each other,” Mulkey said. “The game helps them. It always helped me when I was a player. While we’re not a polished product, we just have to keep giving effort, keep grinding, keep fighting through and let’s get better every day.”
It’s clear the team leader once again is fifth-year senior All-SEC point guard Khayla Pointer, who had 46 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six steals in two exhibition games.
Pointer led LSU in scoring (16.9), assists (4.1) and steals (2.5), and was second in rebounding (4.1) last season.
Vanderbilt graduate transfer Autumn Newby has been the most productive addition, giving LSU a rebounder on both ends of the floor who can score in double digits as well. She’s had 18 points and 28 rebounds in the two exhibitions, giving LSU something it has lacked since Ayana Mitchell graduated.
The Tigers also have a potentially strong inside duo with 6-foot-5 post players Aifuwa and Hannah Gusters, who is still learning. Gusters is a five-star recruit who saw limited time at Baylor last year before transferring to LSU to join Mulkey.
Aifuwa has a chance to blossom under Mulkey, who is known for developing her inside players. She averaged 11 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds last season.
Senior guard Jailin Cherry might be the team’s most improved player, and she already has won Mulkey’s heart with her effort on the defensive end. She had seven turnovers in Thursday’s exhibition game but balanced it out with six steals and 13 assists in the two games. Her improved scoring, a two-game total of 29, will be a big bonus.
Senior guard Ryann Payne has been effective as a third guard who strengthens the backcourt rotation, and freshman point guard Timia Ware has the look of the future of the position.
Holdover forwards Awa Trasi, a fifth-year senior, and senior Sarah Shematsi give LSU some outside shooting, which could make the Tigers a more complete offensive team if they develop. LSU was last in the SEC in 3-point shooting over the past two seasons.