A year after LSU's spring football program was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the athletic department has organized a full practice schedule that begins March 16 and ends with a spring game April 17.
The schedule, which LSU announced Wednesday, has 15 practices plus the spring game. LSU's pro day is also scheduled for March 31. The pro day, when NFL scouts test and time LSU's draft-eligible players, is all the more important this year because the annual NFL scouting combine did not happen because of COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, LSU was going to play its annual spring game at A.W. Mumford Stadium at nearby Southern University, a decision made because the school was replacing Tiger Stadium's field turf at the time. The game was canceled when the NCAA halted all athletic competition because of the pandemic.
Tiger Stadium's field was ready for the 2021 season, and an athletic official confirmed that LSU's spring game this season will return to the Tigers' home field.
It is still uncertain whether fans will be able to attend the spring game and how many would be allowed to enter Tiger Stadium. LSU was limited to 25% capacity during the 2020 season, and the university said in a news release Wednesday that a kickoff time and further details will be released in the coming weeks.
2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates
Week 1: March 16, 18, 20
Week 2: March 23, 25, 27
Week 3: March 30, April 1
Week 4: April 6, 8, 10
Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17
Pro Day: March 31
Spring Game: April 17