As purple and gold confetti rained from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome late Monday night, Steven Ensminger Jr. took the opportunity to tell his late wife he loved her.

"This one's for you, baby! I love you!"

LSU ended the season with a stunning 42-25 win over Clemson in the National Championship Game Monday night in New Orleans.

Carley McCord, a beloved sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people killed in a small plane crash en route to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta last month.

Amid the celebration, hugging, and tears, Ensminger Jr. made sure to dedicate the historic win to his late wife — who shared the same passion for sports as her husband and father-in-law.

ESPN aired a special honoring McCord before kickoff Monday night. 

A seat in the press box was also saved in her memory.

