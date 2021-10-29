Call it a practice game, think of it as an intrasquad scrimmage, just don’t tell LSU coach Kim Mulkey winning doesn’t matter when the Tigers play Langston in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It’s the first look Mulkey and LSU fans will have at the Tigers outside the practice floor after she was lured from Baylor in one of the splashiest coaching hires in Tigers athletics history.
The school is throwing the doors to the PMAC open to all comers. No admission will be charged for this game or the exhibition against Loyola-New Orleans next Thursday in an attempt to build momentum for the regular-season opener against Nicholls State on Nov. 9.
“Like anything, it’s to win,” Mulkey said when asked about goals for Saturday’s game. “I’m not going to kid you, I don’t want to ever lose. I’m going to play to win, but it doesn’t really count, other than competitors play to win.
“I don’t even know today who I’m going to start. We’re looking at combinations. Some of them look great in practice, some in drills. When the lights come on, let’s see what happens.”
The only caveat Mulkey offers is not to expect miracles, at least not Saturday. Mulkey’s only other head coaching job was at Baylor where she began building 21 years ago and won the first of three national titles in her fifth season.
“(You have to) show patience, show them that you believe in them,” Mulkey said. “I’ve only done this twice in my life. Starting over can be difficult. Everyone understands where the program is and where we’re trying to take it. That doesn’t happen overnight.”
Mulkey is trying to mold a team with eight holdover players and seven newcomers with the help of her top four assistants, who followed her from Baylor.
The Tiger players are looking forward to getting on the floor with some normalcy this season after two seasons of pandemic restrictions. Mulkey’s hiring and promoting has helped the school sell 4,400 new season tickets.
“The fans, the excitement, I’m very excited about the fans coming,” fifth-year senior Jailin Cherry said. “We haven’t had a big crowd in a while. It will be exciting to see everybody’s face and hear the cheers.
“There’s a drastic change in the amount of support we get compared to the last four years. It’s pretty exciting knowing the campus and the community support us now.”
Fifth-year seniors Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Cherry are likely to start or at least play significant minutes. One new face fans will be interested to see is 6-5 transfer Hannah Gusters, who followed Mulkey from Baylor. The five-star recruit from Dallas played in 30 games and averaged 10.2 minutes per game as a backup.
“My goal is to step into a bigger role than I used to,” Gusters said. “Last year I took a back seat to watch NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo do their thing. I’m understanding that I’m going to be a bigger part of the team this year.”
In Langston, LSU is facing a team that went 11-16 last season and is coached by former LSU All-American Elaine Powell, the first Tiger drafted by the WNBA.