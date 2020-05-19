The LSU football team's Academic Progress Rate score increased slightly, but it remained the lowest in the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers' multi-year APR score rose one point to 952 during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to NCAA data released Tuesday. The score was 10 points below Arkansas, the next-lowest SEC team.
Ten LSU teams reached a perfect single-year score of 1,000, a school record, which meant no players transferred and all of them reached academic eligibility. Overall, LSU's teams combined for a single-year APR score of 985, two points higher than the Division I average.
Every LSU team cleared the NCAA's APR multi-year penalty benchmark of 930, which teams must reach in order to avoid penalties such as postseason bans and scholarship reductions.
Using a rolling four-year system, APR monitors a team's academic performance by tracking the progress of every student-athlete on scholarship each semester. The metric accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation.
Each player on scholarship is expected to earn two points per year. Student-athletes receive one point for remaining enrolled in school and one point for remaining academically eligible. The NCAA calculates APR by adding points for each team and dividing the total by 1,000. Scores are released every spring.
"It requires extraordinary drive and commitment to excel in the classroom and to be elite on the field of play," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "I am so proud of our student-athletes who work hard every day toward excellence in all things and of our incredible staff at the Cox Communications Academic Center who are there to support them in those efforts."
The LSU teams with perfect APR scores were gymnastics, women's golf, softball, women's cross country, beach volleyball, women's tennis, men's track and field, men's golf, men's tennis and men's cross country. Six LSU teams maintained a multi-year score of 1,000.
The LSU football team ranked last in the SEC for the third straight year. Ole Miss led the conference with a multi-year APR score of 997.
Baseball raised its multi-year mark eight points to 973, while the men's basketball team's score dropped from 956 to 942, the lowest score in the conference.
The women's basketball team, previously on an upward trajectory with APR scores, saw its multi-year score fall from 991 to 981.