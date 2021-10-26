One veteran LSU player and one talented Tiger newcomer have earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.

Forward Darius Days, who returned for his senior season after testing the NBA waters last summer, is on the All-SEC first team. Xavier Pinson, a senior transfer guard from Missouri, is an All-SEC second-team pick.

There were 10 players named to the first team and eight to the second. No ties were broken and the coaches did not predict an order of finish. The SEC preseason media team was picked last week with LSU predicted to finish sixth in the SEC and Days earning second-team honors.

The 6-foot-7 Days played and started in 28 games last season, averaging 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and just over one steal per game. LSU was 19-1 in games when the Raleigh, Florida, native scored in double figures.

In 94 career games at LSU, Days has improved his points and rebounds average every season. Last season, he shot over 50% from the field, making 123 of 237 field goals (51.9%) with 52 3-pointers. He has 44 career double-figure games and his 16 career double-doubles are the most for any active SEC player.

Pinson, who came to LSU after three seasons at Missouri, started 26 games there last season averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He had 18 double-figure scoring games including a career-high 36 points against TCU.

Pinson also scored 23 points twice against Arkansas, 27 at Tennessee and 22 against Oregon.

LSU is one of six schools with multiple selections along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State. In all, 38 players received votes.

LSU opens the 2021-22 season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, against ULM in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Season tickets are available through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at www.LSUTix.net.

First Team All-SEC

Darius Days – LSU

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Xavier Pinson – LSU

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina