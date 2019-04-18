LSU baseball gets its first shot at bouncing back from a string of losses over their last few outings Thursday night when they host the Florida Gators at Alex Box Stadium.
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for when LSU baseball opens a three-game series with Florida.
First pitch for the first game of the Tigers' 3-game series is set for 8 p.m. after severe weather sweeping through south Louisiana postponed its original 7 p.m. start time.
LSU announced its game Thursday night against Florida has been delayed because of storms in Louisiana.
LSU believes Zach Watson and Chris Reid, both dealing with injuries, will play against Florida.
LSU has not decided how it will use pitcher Zack Hess against No. 25 Florida.