lsubaseball.041719.18.JPG
Buy Now

LSU catcher Saul Garza (13) gives a high-five to outfielder Daniel Cabrera (2) after he runs home against UL during the annual Wally Pontiff Classic baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

LSU baseball gets its first shot at bouncing back from a string of losses over their last few outings Thursday night when they host the Florida Gators at Alex Box Stadium. 

First pitch for the first game of the Tigers' 3-game series is set for 8 p.m. after severe weather sweeping through south Louisiana postponed its original 7 p.m. start time. 

Follow below for live updates.

Can't see module below? Click here.

View comments