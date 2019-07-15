On Monday afternoon it was LSU coach Ed Orgeron's turn to step into the spotlight and address the hundreds of reporters gathered at Southeastern Conference media days in Hoover, Alabama.

Below are some of the most interesting snippets from Orgeron, who's entering his third full season at the Tigers' coach.

On Grant Delpit

I think Grant Delpit (who is here today) is the best returning defensive player in the country

On freshmen starting

Derek Stingley and Apu Ika will start on defense. Kardell Thomas has a chance to start at left guard.

On Joe Burrow's running ability

We could not run Joe (Burrow) as much as we wanted to last year. We’re going to do a lot more running with Joe this year.

On running the spread offense

I've seen the playbook. It's in the playbook. It's not a threat.

On Joe Brady's influence so far

We had Joe come over and talk about RPOs (run-pass options). He did a tremendous job. Coach (Sean) Payton asked me not to talk to him until the season was over, but once it was he came over and has done a tremendous job.

On LSU's defensive secondary

I think this is the best group of defensive backs I’ve ever coached in 35 years

On new athletic director Scott Woodward

He came in and checked on our recruiting. He's one of the best ADs I've been around so far and the most knowledgeable about recruiting. He knew every player on our board and gave me a couple of players (names).

