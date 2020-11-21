1. WHAT WE LEARNED
This LSU team showed heart. After melting down as adversity struck at Auburn three weeks ago, the Tigers fought back on the road, in the rain, despite giving up another smattering of big plays to win 27-24 at Arkansas. “The game is a lot about confidence,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. LSU had little coming in but found a way.
2. TRENDING NOW
The LSU defense. The Tigers weren’t perfect, surrendering a six pack of big plays (five passes and a run of 29 yards or more). But LSU also forced seven three-and-outs, plus a third-down interception that Jabril Cox returned to the Arkansas 1. And backup cornerback Jay Ward had a big pass break up before blocking a game-tying field goal attempt.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Carrying “The Boot” trophy off the field usually means more to Arkansas, but it had to feel extra special to the Tigers to bring it back to Baton Rouge this time. There are things to work on, but this was a confidence-building win for quarterback TJ Finley and the defense as LSU hits the road again next week at Texas A&M.