The father of an LSU baseball pitcher died in a water accident while tubing on the Amite River over Father's Day weekend, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Keith Hilliard, 53, whose son is senior LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, disappeared underwater Saturday shortly after entering the Amite from Tiki Tubing’s Denham Springs drop-in location, said Sheriff Jason Ard. He had lost an item in the water and left his tube to try to retrieve it, the Sheriff said.

He did not resurface. After he was pulled from the water, all attempts to revive him failed, according to Ard.

A spokesperson for LSU on Monday confirmed that Ma'Khail Hilliard's father was the deceased.

Ma'Khail Hilliard became one of LSU's best pitchers late this season. As he returned to the weekend rotation for the first time since his freshman year, Hilliard recorded four straight quality starts the final month of the regular season. He finished 6-0 with a 4.31 ERA.

Livingston Parish safety officials expressed worries earlier this summer about what they call a lack of effort by Tiki Tubing to protect its patrons on the Amite.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 had to rescue six or seven Tiki Tubers who became lost on the river during the summer of 2020, said chief Joe Koczrowski.

His firefighters again had to rescue a lost tuber on the river several weeks ago on the tubing company's first weekend in businesses for the season.

"Maybe this will push them to do something," Koczrowski said Monday.

A Tiki Tubing co-owner did not return a phone message Monday afternoon.