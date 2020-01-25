Coaches often say open dates come at a good time. Maybe not so much for LSU this week, since Lady Tigers coach Nikki Fargas wants her team to duplicate its most recent effort.
LSU (14-4, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), which did not have a midweek game, travels to Tennessee (15-4, 5-1) to face a No. 23 Lady Vols team built around a multi-talented star player. The teams tip off at noon Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
LSU played perhaps its most efficient, all-around game in beating Kentucky 65-59 last Sunday. The defensive effort center around trying to limit the Wildcats’ Ryne Howard, who leads the league in scoring. LSU was locked in from the tip and led wire to wire.
This week, the Tigers are centering their efforts on slowing Rennia Davis, a 6-feet-2 junior who is comfortable playing inside or out. Davis averages 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, has made 22 3-point shots and handed out 44 assists.
“She reminds you of how you play Ryne Howard,” Fargas said. “They are both big guards who shoot the 3 and can pull up and are very talented. The Tennessee roster is talented; they have size inside and good guard play.”
Said LSU point guard Khayla Pointer: “A lot runs through Rennia. She’s a beast. I played against her a lot in AAU, so I kind of know her game. We’re going to do the best we can with her and limit everybody else.”
The key for LSU against Kentucky was playing 40 minutes and getting consistent effort from nearly everyone in the game. LSU frustrated the Wildcats by staying consistent with defensive rotations and playing with passion for 40 minutes.
LSU had five players in double figures and got maximum effort from its bench, which outscored Kentucky’s 16-9. LSU out-rebounded Kentucky 42-34 and held the Wildcats to 23.3% shooting from the field.
Tennessee averages 74.8 points per game and in SEC play has lost only to Kentucky, 80-76. The Lady Vols lost a nonconference game 60-45 on Thursday to No. 3 Connecticut.
“They’re athletic, they’ve got size and experience,” Fargas said of Tennessee. “They play with a level of passion on defense. We’re going to have to be ready, locked in on what we want to do and take care of the ball.
“I like how we’re playing, our toughness and how we have a competitive spirit about us that is contagious, not only at home but we take it on the road. We’ve got to do that for 40 minutes.”
LSU is led by its inside duo of Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa. Mitchell leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 72.2% (104 of 144) and is ninth in the conference, one spot behind Pointer (14.8).
Aifuwa came up with one of her best efforts against Kentucky, getting 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Mitchell on the bench in foul trouble.
The key for LSU offensive is getting more consistent perimeter shooting. Pointer, Jaelyn Richard-Harris and Jailin Cherry combined to hit 9 of 16 shots to keep the pressure off LSU’s inside game.
“We’re excited where we are right now,” Pointer said. “We’re going to try to keep running with it.”