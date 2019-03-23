LSU football has added another commitment to its battleground position group at the defensive line.
Four-star Demon Clowney, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound Baltimore native who is the nation's No. 5 weak-side defensive end according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter Saturday. Clowney is the cousin of Houston Texans' linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron tweeted his trademark "Hold That Tiger!" signal that LSU had landed another commitment Saturday afternoon. Clowney put speculation to rest over who Orgeron's tweet was about a few hours later, tweeting out his commitment announcement with the caption "100%."
Can't see tweet below? Click here.
March 23, 2019
Clowney, who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, also held offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Clemson.
Clowney is currently the 10th commitment for LSU's 2020 class and the third addition to the defensive line. He joins 5-star defensive back Elias Ricks, and fellow 4-star recruits Kayshon Boutte, Max Johnson, Courtland Ford, Alec Bryant, TJ Finley, CamRon Jackson and Kris Abrams-Draine, and 3-star recruit Jordan Berry.
Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), although the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama over Amite High's highly coveted tackle, Ishmael Sopsher.
The class had been ranked No. 1 nationally, but dropped to No. 4 after multiple de-commitments that included University High's Jaqeulin Roy in February. The Tigers remain at No. 4 with Clowney's commitment.
Information from The Advocate's Brooks Kubena was used in this report.
LSU's 2020 commitments
Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University)
|DT
|6-3
|284
|****
|Nation's No. 16 DT
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|Spanish Fort, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
|WR
|6-0
|160
|****
|Alabama's No. 13 overall recruit
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
*Ratings by 247Sports